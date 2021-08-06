New Delhi: Following the spectacular performance of both men’s and women’s hockey teams in the ongoing Tokyo Olympics 2020, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award, India’s highest sporting honour, will be renamed after hockey wizard Major Dhyan Chand. Notably, the prestigious award carries prize money of Rs 25 lakh. “The Khel Ratna Award will hereby be called the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award respecting the sentiments of citizens across the country,” PM Modi tweeted. He asserted that he had been getting many requests from citizens across the country to name the Khel Ratna Award after Major Dhyan Chand.

“I have been getting many requests from citizens across India to name the Khel Ratna Award after Major Dhyan Chand. I thank them for their views. Respecting their sentiment, the Khel Ratna Award will hereby be called the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award! Jai Hind!” PM wrote on his official Twitter handle today.

Furthermore, he said “Major Dhyan Chand was among India’s foremost sportspersons who brought honour and pride for India. It is fitting that our nation’s highest sporting honour will be named after him.”

The exceptional performance of the men’s and women’s Hockey Team has captured the imagination of our entire nation, PM Modi said, adding that there is a renewed interest towards the sport that is emerging across the length and breadth of India.