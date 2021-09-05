New Delhi: Gautam Buddh Nagar (Noida) District Magistrate and shuttler Suhas Yathiraj made history on Sunday as his run at Tokyo Paralympics 2020 culminated with a silver medal for India, with the journey also earning him a place in the annals of Indian Administrative Service (IAS).Also Read - LIVE Tokyo Paralympics 2021 Scores & Updates, Day 12: After Suhas Yathiraj's Silver; Krishna Nagar Wins Gold

President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the bureaucrat-cum-sport star for winning silver at Tokyo Paralympics. Also Read - Wife Ecstatic After Noida DM Makes it to Paralympics Badminton Final

“Congratulations to Suhas Yathiraj who gave a tough fight to world #1 and won silver medal in badminton at #Paralympics. Your dedication in pursuing sports while discharging duties as a civil servant is exceptional. Best wishes for a future full of accomplishments,” President Kovind tweeted. Also Read - Tokyo Paralympics 2020: Gold Medallist Avani Lekhara to be India's Flag-Bearer at Closing Ceremony

After his win, Suhas Yathiraj said, “I am very happy that I won a silver medal for India at Paralympic Games in Tokyo. Just a while ago, PM Modi rang me to congratulate me and convey the greetings of the countrymen.”

PM Modi congratulated para-badminton player in a tweet saying, “A fantastic confluence of service and sports! @dmgbnagar Suhas Yathiraj has captured the imagination of our entire nation thanks to his exceptional sporting performance. Congratulations to him on winning the Silver medal in Badminton. Best wishes to him for his future endeavours.”

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also congratulated the Noida DM for his win and said, “I extend my heartfelt congratulations to him. On earlier occasions also he won many medals. Along with efficiently discharging his administrative duties, he has been successful in Paralympics.”

The 38-year-old, who was outdone by his 23-year-old top seed French rival Lucas Mazur in a thriller of a final, became the only IAS officer to have not only participated but also won a medal in the Paralympics.

‘Congratulations Suhas L Y, IAS, DM G B Nagar (Noida) for winning the silver medal in men’s singles SL4 para-badminton at Tokyo Paralympics. We and the entire nation are proud of you,’ the IAS Association, tweeted a group of serving and retired central administrative officers.

The IAS Association’s tweet also carried the hashtag #Cheer4Suhas, a trending buzzword on social media to rally support for Yathiraj during the showpiece event, along with #Cheer4India.

The Indian Police Service (IPS) Association, too, chipped in with a congratulatory message for the Karnataka-born UP cadre IAS officer, who has been at the forefront of the COVID-19 pandemic management in Gautam Buddh Nagar since end of March 2020.

Secretary, Inter-State Council Secretariat of Union Home Ministry, Sanjay Gupta also heaped praise on the 2007-batch IAS officer for his achievement.

‘Suhas wins hearts. India lose another 63 min cliffhanger. He led in decider too but change of court at 11-10 turned the tables. Stupendous achievement for which nation is proud. Sadly, 2nd seed Tarun too loses Bronze play off. Avani Lekhara couldn’t make to the finals in the mixed event,’ the senior IAS officer tweeted.

Suhas’ IAS and IPS colleagues in Gautam Buddh Nagar too showered praise on his historic performance.

Greater Noida Authority CEO Narendra Bhooshan said Suhas has done the fraternity proud, describing him as an unprecedented combination of service with sports.

Every IAS officer tries to excel in public service but Suhas has broken the barrier and excelled in sports also, that too in paralympics. He has proved that mental toughness helps break all barriers and you can reach the top, the senior IAS officer told PTI.

Suhas has been the role model for lakhs of Indians, sports persons and more importantly specially-abled people, Bhooshan said.

Noida Police Commissioner Alok Singh tweeted, Well done Suhas L Y, you fought like a champion, made us all proud of your mettle.

IAS officer and former Gautam Buddh Nagar DM Brajesh Narain Singh in his congratulatory note for Suhas on Twitter said, A great feat for the country, the state, the services and Gautam Buddh Nagar.

The unseeded Suhas ended his campaign with a historic silver after going down fighting against top seed Lucas Mazur of France in the men’s singles SL4 class final at the Tokyo Paralympics on Sunday.

The IAS officer, who has an impairment in one of his ankles, produced an entertaining performance before narrowly going down 21-15 17-21 15-21 to two-time world champion Mazur in a 62-minute summit clash.

(With PTI inputs)