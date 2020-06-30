New Delhi: In a shocking incident, a senior employee of the Andhra Pradesh Tourism Department was caught on camera attacking a woman colleague in an office in Nellore district of the state. While the incident took place on Saturday, it came to light only on Tuesday after a video footage obtained from a CCTV in the office went viral on social media. Also Read - After Vizag, Yet Another Gas Leak in Andhra Pradesh; One Person Dead in Kurnool District

According to reports, the accused, identified as Bhaskar, who is a deputy manager of a hotel under the state tourism department in Nellore, was not wearing the coronavirus-protection mask at the time of the incident. When asked by the woman colleague to wear a mask, he went berserk and started assaulting her.

In the video, he can be seen coming out of his cabin, pulling the woman by her hair, dragging her and repeatedly attacking her with an object while the other colleagues try to intervene.

Later, the woman, with the help of other employees, filed a complaint with the police after which Bhaskar was arrested and later sent to judicial remand. A case under Sections 354, 355, and 324 of the IPC was registered against him.

In a tweet, the Andhra Pradesh Police said, “DG AP appreciated SP Bhaskar Bhushan and Nellore Police for quick and firm action in the shocking case where Tourism Deputy Manager beat up a woman contract worker . He has asked SP to ensure that Disha police station takes up investigation and lay charge sheet in one week”.

AP Police is committed to women safety & will ensure swift & deterrent action against accused.

“AP Police is committed to women safety and will ensure swift and deterrent action against accused,” it further said.