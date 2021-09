Chandigarh: “Not a stable man,” Former Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh said minutes after the resignation of Navjot Singh Sidhu as Punjab Congress President.Also Read - KKR vs DC LIVE Score And Updates, IPL 2021 Match 41: Smith-Dhawan Get Capitals Off to a Steady Start

I told you so…he is not a stable man and not fit for the border state of punjab. — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) September 28, 2021

