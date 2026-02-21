Toll Plaza BIG UPDATE: Cash payments at NHAI plazas likely to discontinue from this date, pay toll through FASTAG, UPI – Check details here

Home

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is considering stopping cash payments at National Highway toll plazas across the country from April 1, 2026.

New Delhi: In a significant move, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is planning to discontinue cash payments at National Highway fee plazas located in different parts of the country from April 1. After April 1 people will have to pay the toll fee exclusively through digital modes like FASTag and Unified Payments Interface (UPI). The NHAI, in its official statement, stated that the decision has been taken with the aim of developing a fully digital tolling ecosystem. It will also strengthen the progress made in electronic toll collection.

Eliminating cash transactions at the free toll plazas across the country is likely to enhance the ‘Ease of Commuting’ by boosting lane throughput, reducing congestion and ensuring greater transparency.

FASTag Penetration Crosses 98%, Digital Toll Payments Become The Norm

NHAI said that over the past few years, FASTag penetration has crossed 98 per cent, significantly transforming toll collection practices in the country. Currently, a majority of toll transactions are processed electronically through RFID-enabled FASTags affixed to vehicles, enabling seamless and contactless movement across toll plazas. In addition, UPI payment facilities have been operationalised at National Highway toll plazas to provide instant and accessible digital payment options.

What Is FASTag?

In simple terms, FASTag is a Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) technology based devise that is used to make toll payments. Through FASTag, people can make payment automatically at toll plazas when their vehicles are in motion. Users have to fix FASTag (RFID Tag) on their vehicle’s windscreen. The camera at toll plazas detect the tag and cut the toll directly from the account which is linked to FASTag. FASTag is operational at more than 750 toll plazas across the country.

What Are The Benefits Of FASTag

No need to stop the vehicle for toll payment.

Fast cashless payment of toll fee.

Less traffic congestion.

Toll statements are available online.

Double Toll for Vehicles Without FASTag, Higher Fee for UPI Payments

As per National Highway fee rules, vehicles entering a fee plaza without a valid and functional FASTag are charged twice the applicable user fee if payment is made in cash. Users opting to pay via UPI are charged 1.25 times the applicable user fee for the respective vehicle category.

Plaza-level assessments indicate that cash-based payments contribute to congestion, longer waiting times during peak hours and transaction-related disputes. A complete shift to digital-only payments is expected to strengthen operational efficiency, improve traffic management and minimise delays at more than 1,150 fee plazas across National Highways and Expressways in the country.

The initiative is a part of NHAI’s broader plan of developing a technology-driven National Highway network that provide faster service to highway users across the country.

(with ANI inputs)

