Farmers Protest Latest News: As the farmers remained determined to continue their agitation against the Centre's new farm laws, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Friday urged them to end their fort-night-long agitation and said the Centre is ready to make reforms in the laws.

"We agree that we are not the over-ruling power and Unions might also have something in their mind. So, the government is ready to make reforms in the laws after talks," Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said on Friday.

Saying that the laws were made by the government after a lot of deliberation, he said these are being done to bring a change in the lives of farmers, to remove the injustice that was being done to them for years. He also said that it is done to ensure that farmers could live better lives and indulge in beneficial agriculture.

“In our proposal, we have made an effort to suggest a solution to their objections. They should leave agitation and take the path of discussion. The government is ready for talks,” he said.

Addressing a press conference, he said that the Centre’s proposal is with the farmers and the government is yet to receive any response from them.

“We came to know through media that they have rejected the proposal. Yesterday, I had said that if they want to, we can definitely talk about the proposal again. We are yet to receive a proposal of talks from them. We are ready as soon as we receive a proposal from them,”he added .

Saying that the agitation causes problems for the common people, he said the people of Delhi are facing troubles. “So, they (farmers) should end their agitation in the interest of the common people and try to solve issues with the help of talks,” he said.

On Thursday, he had also urged the farmers to consider its proposals for amending the Acts to address their concerns and said it is open to discussing its offer further whenever the unions want, but protesters remained defiant and threatened to block railway tracks too in addition to highways.