Tomato Fever Alert In India: After coronavirus and monkeypox, tomato fever is spreading its feet in the country. The concern of the Ministry of Health has also increased regarding this. According to the report of the Lancet Respiratory Journal, 82 cases of tomato fever have been reported in Kerala. At the same time, 26 children have become ill in Odisha. All of them are under 9 years of age.

What is Tomato Fever?

According to the Times of India, tomato fever or tomato flu is considered a variant of Hand, Foot and Mouth Disease (HFMD). It is called tomato fever because, in this disease, tomato-shaped and colored blisters appear on the patient's body. This fever is caused by an enterovirus. However, some experts believe that tomato fever can also be an aftereffect of chikungunya or dengue fever in children.

Symptoms of Tomato Fever

According to the report of Lancet, the blisters on the body in tomato fever look like monkeypox grains. Apart from this, children with weak immunity are more prone to catching tomato fever. Symptoms of tomato fever include high fever, muscle pain, fatigue, palpitations, joint pain, itching, vomiting, dehydration, diarrhoea, etc.

How is tomato fever spread?

The first case of the outbreak of tomato fever was reported on May 6 in Kollam, Kerala. Since then, symptoms of fever were seen in children aged 1 to 5 years, that is, at present, it is spreading more in children only. There can be many reasons for this, such as living in unhygienic places and touching dirty things.

Children share many things ranging from toys, food, and clothes which increases the risk of spreading the infection. This means like other viral infections it also spreads through close contact.