New Delhi: The rising cases of Hand Foot Mouth Disease (HFMD), also known as the Tomato Fever have become a major concern of the health experts. Doctors have raised alarm of the surging cases of Tomato Fever among children in India.

According to Lancet Respiratory Journal, the first case of 'tomato fever' was reported in Kerala's Kollam on 6 May. The current infected case count has surged over 100 young children below 9 years of age in India from Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Haryana and Odisha.

"Just as we are dealing with the probable emergence of fourth wave of Covid-19, a new virus known as tomato flu, or tomato fever, has emerged in India in the state of Kerala in children younger than 5 years," Lancet said in its report.

Owing to the surge in the cases, the Union health ministry, on August 23, released guidelines on testing, prevention and treatment of Hand, Foot, Mouth Disease, also known as tomato flu saying more than 82 children under 5 in Kollam, Kerala had been found with the infection by late July.

“This endemic viral illness triggered an alert to the neighboring states of Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. Additionally, 26 children (aged 1–9 years) have been reported as having the disease in Odisha by the Regional Medical Research Centre in Bhubaneswar. To date, apart from Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Haryana and Odisha, no other regions in India have reported the disease in their State/UT by the virus,” said the health ministry.

“In children with these symptoms, molecular and serological tests are done for diagnosis of dengue, chikungunya, zika virus, varicella-zoster virus, and herpes; once these viral infections are ruled out, a diagnosis of tomato flu is considered. Tomato Flu is a self-limiting infectious disease as the signs and symptoms resolve after a few days. It seems, the disease is a clinical variant of the so-called hand-foot-mouth disease that is common in school going children. Infants and young children are also prone to this infection through use of nappies, touching unclean surfaces as well as putting things directly into the mouth,” the ministry said in the advisory.

“The virus is not at all related to SARS-CoV-2, monkeypox, dengue and/or chikungunya. In fact, recent reports have suggested it to be Coxsackie A 17 that belongs to the group of enteroviruses. The disease will best be described as a clinical variant of the viral hand, foot, and mouth disease, a common infectious disease targeting mostly young children aged 1–10 years and immune compromised adults, and sometimes exposed immune competent adults. Tomato flu is a self-limiting illness and no specific drug exists to treat it,” the government said.

Key Takeaways from the advisory:

Centre has urged people to follow proper hygiene

Sanitization of the surrounding to prevent the infection from spreading among children through sharing toys, clothes, food, or other items with other non-infected children.

Isolation should be followed for 5–7 days from onset of any symptom to prevent the spread of infection to other children or adults.

Here are some of the key details: