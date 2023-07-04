Home

Tomato Prices Rise to Rs 155/ Kg in Kolkata, Highest Among Metro Cities

The consumer affairs ministry's data shows that the average retail price across all of India was 83.29 rupees per kilogramme, with a modal price of 100 rupees per kilogramme.

"We have purchased best quality tomato at ₹120 per kg from Azadpur wholesale market and selling at ₹140 per kg in retail," local vendor told new agency PTI. (Image: Pixabay)

New Delhi: Retail tomato prices in the nation’s major cities have jumped to 155 per kg as a result of the supply disruption brought on by the region’s heavy monsoon rains. In major cities, retail tomato prices ranged from 58 to 148 rupees per kilogramme, with Mumbai charging the lowest price at Rs 58 and Kolkata charging the highest at Rs 148, a report in the Mint said.

Price In Other Cities

Prices were prevailing at 110 and 117 rupees per kilogramme in Delhi and Chennai, respectively. The consumer affairs ministry’s data shows that the average retail price across all of India was 83.29 rupees per kilogramme, with a modal price of 100 Rs per kilogramme.

“We have purchased the best quality tomato at ₹120 per kg from Azadpur wholesale market and are selling it at ₹140 per kg in retail,” local vendor Jyotish Kumar Jha in Paschim Vihar told PTI about the price of tomatoes.

When Will Tomato Prices Go down?

The good news is that production costs may decrease with the start of the harvest season, which runs from July through November. Tomato production has decreased by 0.4% from 20,694 (‘000 MT) in 2021-2022 to 20,621 (‘000 MT) as per first advance projections for 2022-2023, according to the statistics, as a report in PTI noted.

What Is The CPI Data showing?

Consumer price index (CPI) inflation in India dropped significantly in May, falling to 4.25 percent, a 25-month low, and remaining below the Reserve Bank of India’s maximum tolerance ceiling of 6 percent for the third consecutive month. Retail inflation fell to 4.7% in May from 7.04% in the same month a year earlier (May 2022) and 4.7% in April 2023.

Prices of Vegetables in Bengaluru

As of last week, due to the lack of rain, vegetable costs have increased in Bengaluru. At the KR Market in Bengaluru, tomatoes that were once sold for Rs 20 or Rs 30 per kilogramme are now going for Rs 80. Carrots are also sold for Rs 60 per kg in a similar fashion, while okra (ladies finger) is now offered for Rs 40 to Rs 60 per kilogramme.

