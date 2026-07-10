Tomato Rs 100/kg: Vegetable prices soar in Jaipur as monsoon rains disrupt supply thunderstorm rain imd forecast

Vegetable prices have shot up across Jaipur as heavy monsoon rains have disrupted harvesting and transport in major producing states, causing a supply shortage.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/news/india/tomato-rs-100-kg-vegetable-prices-soar-in-jaipur-as-monsoon-rains-disrupt-supply-thunderstorm-rain-imd-forecast-8470761/ Copy

Tomato Rs 100/kg: Vegetable prices soar in this city as monsoon rains disrupt supply | Image: X

Tomato Prices Touch Rs 100/kg: Vegetable prices, including seasonal veggies, have increased in Rajasthan’s Jaipur due to a supply crunch triggered by incessant torrential rainfall. Heavy rains have disrupted the harvesting process and the transportation system in major vegetable-producing states. Southwest monsoon activity has intensified in several states, resulting in severe waterlogging, the uprooting of trees, landslides and flood-like situations. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning of more rain in several parts of the country in the coming days.

Why Vegetable Prices Are Soaring?

According to traders at Muhana Mandi, reduced supplies of vegetables over the past week have increased the wholesale prices, with the impact now clearly visible in retail markets.

Common vegetables such as tomatoes are selling at Rs 80-100 per kg in the retail markets, up from Rs 30-40 per kg in June.

Notably, the Muhana Mandi is the largest wholesale vegetable market of the city.

“Tomatoes, which were available at Rs 30-40 per kg in June, are now retailing at Rs 80-100 per kg, almost double last week’s rates,” Abdul Sagir, a wholesale tomato trader told TOI.

Sagir stated that if the torrential showers continue to disrupt supplies, tomatoes prices could touch 150 per kg in the coming days.

Imran Qureshi, vice-president of the Jaipur Fruit and Vegetable Wholesale Traders Association told TOI that monsoon rains have affected the harvesting process and transportation which has led to lower arrivals in wholesale markets.

“Hybrid tomatoes are currently selling at Rs 30-34 per kg in wholesale, while desi tomatoes are priced at Rs 23-25 per kg. However, transportation costs, wastage and retailer margins have pushed premium-quality tomatoes to Rs 80-100 per kg in retail markets,” he said.

Onions, Garlic And Capsicum Soar

Not only tomato but the supply crunch has also increased the prices of onions, garlic, capsicum and several other vegetables. Green peas remain the costliest vegetable in the wholesale market. Green peas currently cost Rs 120-125 per kg in the wholesale market, which means its cost at retail markets is expected to be between Rs 204-213 per kg.

In the wholesale market, capsicum is selling at Rs 65-75 per kg, while garlic is expected to cost between Rs 102 and Rs 272 per kg.

Retail prices are expected to remain high for vegetables like – cauliflower, cluster beans, lemons, tinda, pointed gourd, bitter gourd and ridge gourd.

Onion is selling between Rs 31 and Rs 51 per kg.

Prices Of Potatoes, Bottle Gourd, And Okra Remain Stable

According to traders, the prices of potatoes, bottle gourd, okra and brinjal are stable because of improved local arrivals.

Monsoon Havoc

As the southwest monsoon activity intensified across India, heavy rains and thunderstorms continued to pound several states on Friday. Severe waterlogging, flooded roads and landslides disrupted the normal lives of people, forcing the closure of schools and offices in several regions. Rivers are swelling due to heavy rainfall, triggering the blockade of several highways and disrupting transportation.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning of more rain in the coming days.