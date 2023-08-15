Home

Tomatoes Being Sold At Rs 50 Per Kg From Today In Delhi-NCR, Selected Places

DOCA has directed the NCCF and NAFED to sell tomatoes at the retail price of Rs 50 per kg from 15 August 2023.

The central government started selling tomatoes at discounted rates in Delhi-NCR, Patna, Lucknow, and Kanpur on July 17. (File)

Tomatoes At Rs 50 Per Kg: The Department of Consumer Affairs (DOCA) has directed the National Cooperative Consumers’ Federation of India (NCCF) and National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India (NAFED) to sell tomatoes at the retail price of Rs 50 per kg from 15 August 2023, i.e., today in view of the decline in tomato prices in the wholesale markets.

Retail Sale Of Tomatoes In Delhi-NCR Started On 14 July

The retail sale of tomatoes in Delhi-NCR started on 14 July 2023 and till 13 August 2023, a total of 15 lakh kg of tomatoes had been procured by the two agencies which are being continuously disposed of to the retail consumers in major consumption centres in the country. These locations include Delhi-NCR, Rajasthan (Jaipur, Kota), Uttar Pradesh (Lucknow, Kanpur, Varanasi, Prayagraj), and Bihar (Patna, Muzaffarpur, Arrah, Buxar).

The retail price of tomatoes procured by NCCF and NAFED was initially fixed at Rs 90 per kg and later reduced to Rs 80 per kg from 16 July 2023 and then further to Rs 70 per kg from 20 2023. The latest reduction to Rs 50 per kg will further benefit the consumers.

NCCF Stationed Mobile Vans Across Delhi-NCR

Over the past few days, the NCCF had substantially increased the quantity of tomatoes supplied to retail consumers by stationing its mobile vans across 70 locations all over Delhi, and 15 locations in Noida and Greater Noida. In addition, the NCCF is also continuously doing retail sales of tomatoes through the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) platform.

It may be recalled that on the direction of the Department of Consumer Affairs, both NCCF and NAFED had commenced the procurement of tomatoes from mandis in Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Maharashtra for simultaneous disposal in major consumption centres where retail prices have recorded the maximum increase in last one month.

Southern And Western Regions Contribute About 60% Of Total Production

Tomato is produced in almost every state. Whereas the southern and western regions contribute about 60% to the total production of the country. The surplus production in these regions is used to ensure a continuous supply of tomatoes to other parts of India.

The major tomato-producing states in the country are Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Gujarat, Odisha, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Tamil Nadu. These States account for 91% of the total production of the country.

Government’s Discounted Sale Of Tomatoes

The central government started selling tomatoes at discounted rates in Delhi-NCR, Patna, Lucknow, and Kanpur on July 17 which was conducted by the National Cooperative Consumers’ Federation of India (NCCF) and the National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India (NAFED) on behalf of the central government.

