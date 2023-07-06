Home

Tomatoes Worth Rs 2.5 Lakh Stolen from Karnataka Farm Amid Soaring Prices

The farmer alleges that tomatoes worth Rs 2.5 lakhs were stolen from her farm in the Hassan district on the night of July 4.

The farmer alleges that tomatoes worth Rs 2.5 lakhs were stolen from her farm in the Hassan district. | Photo; ANI Twitter

Karnataka: Amid skyrocketing tomato prices, reaching over Rs 100 per kg, a bizarre case has emerged from Karnataka where unidentified individuals stole tomatoes worth Rs 2.5 lakh from a farm in Hassan district. The incident took place on July 4.

Dharani, a woman farmer, was shocked and left in tears to find her farm in Goni Somanahalli village empty, with all the produce stolen. Upon discovering the theft, she promptly reported the incident to the Halebeedu police station and filed a complaint.

Karnataka | Farmer alleges tomatoes worth Rs 2.5 lakhs were stolen from her farm in the Hassan district on the night of July 4. A woman farmer, Dharani who grew tomatoes on 2 acres of land said that they were planning to cut the crop and transport it to market as the price… pic.twitter.com/fTxcZIlcTr — ANI (@ANI) July 6, 2023

She further stated that the thieves also destroyed the remaining standing crop.

“We incurred huge losses in bean harvest and had taken loans to grow tomatoes. We had a good harvest and prices were also high. Apart from taking 50-60 bags of tomatoes, the thieves also destroyed the remaining standing crop, ANI quoted Dharani as saying.

Police have initiated the prone and looking for the thieves who stole and took away the produce of the poor farmer, who grew it with her blood and sweat. Further details into the matter are underway.

Tomato Prices

Meanwhile, the current price of tomatoes is soaring above Rs 100 in Bengaluru and ranges between Rs 100-120 per/kg. The increasing prices can be attributed to the less production of tomatoes due to the lack of rainfall in certain parts of Karnataka this year and the increased cost of fertilizers.

In Mumbai also, tomato prices reach a record high of Rs 160 per kg and Rs 120 in the national capital due to the supply disruption from the producing centres owing to rains.

