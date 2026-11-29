Tomorrow weather November 30 forecast: IMD warns of dense to very dense fog in Punjab, Delhi and UP; thunderstorms in Tamil Nadu

IMD weather forecast for November 30: Dense to very dense fog predicted in Punjab, dense fog in Delhi, Haryana, UP and Northeast, with heavy rain in Andaman & Nicobar Islands.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/news/india/tomorrow-weather-november-30-forecast-imd-warns-of-dense-to-very-dense-fog-in-punjab-delhi-and-up-thunderstorms-in-tamil-nadu-8549055/ Copy

Dense fog- File image

Tomorrow weather November 30 forecast: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a weather warning for November 30, predicting dense fog across several parts of North and Northeast India alongside heavy rainfall in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. According to the evening forecast bulletin, dense to very dense fog is very likely at isolated places over Punjab, while dense fog is expected in isolated pockets of Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura.

Weather November 30 forecast

For November 30, the IMD forecast indicates heavy rainfall, thunderstorms with lightning, and gusty winds reaching 40-50 kmph at isolated places over the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, accompanied by squally weather with wind speeds of 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph over the Andaman Sea. Isolated thunderstorms with lightning are also very likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, while isolated to scattered rainfall is forecast over Kerala, Mahe, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam and Rayalaseema.

Meanwhile, in the 24 hours ending at 0830 hours IST on November 29, Sikar in East Rajasthan recorded the lowest minimum temperature in the plains at 6.0°C, while Thrissur in Kerala logged the highest maximum temperature at 35.6°C, with dense fog reducing visibility to 0 metres in Amritsar, 50 metres in Azamgarh and Rourkela, and 100 metres in Etawah and Imphal.

Delhi AQI remains in ‘poor’ category as winter chill intensifies

The winter chill is expected to become more noticeable across parts of North India, including Delhi-NCR, on Saturday, with night temperatures likely to remain low and dense fog continuing in several states. In Delhi, the maximum temperature is expected to settle between 24 degrees Celsius and 26 degrees Celsius, while the minimum is likely to range from 8 degrees Celsius to 10 degrees Celsius.

The air quality in Delhi remained in the poor category, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 279, indicating continued pollution concerns in the national capital.

According to monitoring stations, Burari recorded an AQI of 237, Karala 243, Ghoga 279, Nangloi 289, Ghummanhera 240, Chhawla 291, Uttam Nagar 247, NIH Narela 270, Talkatora Garden 210, Badarpur 248, Aya Nagar 303, CRRI Mathura Road 335, Shadipur 294, Sirifort 304, Pusa 308, IGI Airport (T3) 312, Chandni Chowk 317, JNU 252, Burari Crossing 279, North Campus 299, ITO 300, Dwarka Sector 8 235, Anand Vihar 279, DTU 312, Rohini 242 and Bawana 275.

According to the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) forecast, no significant weather activity is expected across most other parts of the country.

(With inputs from agencies)