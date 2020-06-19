New Delhi: Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda on Friday hit out at the central government’s strategy on aggressive boycotting of Chinese products in the wake of violent border clashes between India and China in Ladakh, urging it to tone down the “national rhetoric”. Also Read - COVID-19 in Karnataka: CM Yediyurappa’s Home Office Shut After Staffer's Kin Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Welcoming the all-party meet scheduled to be convened by Prime Minister Narendra Modi against encouraging calls for an economic boycott of Chinese products, the JD(S) patriarch from Karnataka cautioned the Centre against encouraging calls for an economic boycott of Chinese products as it may have "deep" implications.

He said the government should not encourage 'reactionary' language of economic boycott. "Its implications are deep. We should be guided by pragmatism," Gowda said in a statement, making a series of suggestions.

“We do not escalate matters” and this was not the time for a “language of provocation and revenge”, he said in the statement.

Gowda’s comments came at a time when citizens across the nation are violently raising voice against Chinese manufactures, boycotting any import from China after a fall in bilateral relationship due to the stand-off at Galwan Valley in Ladakh, in the backdrop of coronavirus, for which China has already been receiving immense backlash.

Gowda suggested that a senior serving military officer and diplomat should make a detailed presentation to opposition leaders on the ground situation, and the progress of talks.