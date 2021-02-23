New Delhi: Disha Ravi, the 21-year old climate activist, who was arrested in the ‘Toolkit’ case, on Tuesday got bail after 10 days of police custody. Earlier today, the Delhi Police grilled all three activists – Disha Ravi, Nikita Jacob and Shantanu Muluk – accused of instigating the Republic Day violence. Also Read - Man Who Climbed Ramparts of Red Fort on Republic Day Arrested

Ravi was arrested in Bengaluru earlier this month for her alleged role in the infamous 'Toolkit doc' which, according to the Delhi Police, was behind the January 26 violence in the national capital. The police have described the young activist as a key conspirator in the document's formulation and dissemination and said that she started a WhatsApp group and collaborated to draft the document.

The controversial 'Toolkit doc' came to the limelight when popular teen activist Greta Thunberg shared it on Twitter.