New Delhi: Climate activist Disha Ravi who was arrested over the 'Toolkit case' concerning farmers' protest is set to be produced in the Patiala High Court today. Delhi Police's cyber cell wing will share with court information on the investigation so far. The outcome of today's hearing will decide whether the 22-year-old climate activist from Bengaluru will be kept in custody for further questioning, India Today reported. The hearing will take place at 4 PM.

Earlier in the day, the Delhi High Court said certain media coverage of investigation in the FIR against Disha Ravi for her alleged involvement in sharing a toolkit backing farmers' protest, indicates "sensationalism and prejudicial reporting", but declined to order removal of any such content at this stage.

Justice Prathiba M Singh said the interim plea for removal of such news content and tweets by Delhi Police would be considered at a later stage.

The court, however, asked media houses to ensure that no leaked investigation material is broadcast as it could affect the probe and directed Delhi Police to abide by its stand, on affidavit, that it has not leaked nor intends to leak any probe details to the press.

About ‘Toolkit’ case under which Disha was arrested

Disha’s role came under the lens of the Delhi Police after Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg tweeted a toolkit document which the police say had led to the January 26 violence in New Delhi. Though the Delhi Police did not name Thunberg in the FIR, it went ahead to register the case against the authors of the toolkit. The police later described Disha Ravi as a key conspirator in the document’s formulation and dissemination and said that she started a WhatsApp group and collaborated to draft the document.

Who is Disha Ravi?

Ravi is a graduate in Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) from Mount Carmel College in Bengaluru, and she also describes herself as co-founder of a group named ‘Fridays For Future India’. She has been regularly writing columns and articles in leading news portals on climate action and is a familiar name in important climate forums frequented by youth activists across the globe.