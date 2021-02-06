New Delhi: The toolkit for farmers’ protest which was shared on Twitter by Climate activist Greta Thunberg, later deleted and now being investigated by police, has revealed a lot, said External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. Also Read - No Visible Expression on Ground: Jaishankar After 9th Round of India-China Talks

"I think it has revealed a lot. We have to wait and see what comes out," Jaishankar said while speaking to news agency ANI on Saturday. He was responding to a question about toolkit case.

Jaishankar said that there was a reason why the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) reacted to the remarks of some foreign celebrities on farmers' agitation. Jaishankar added that the celebs spoke "on matters on which they obviously didn't know very much".

“You can see there was a reason why the foreign ministry reacted to the statements which some celebrities gave out on matters on which they obviously didn’t know very much,” Jaishankar said.

Earlier this week, the External Affairs Ministry said in a statement that protests by farmers against new farm laws must be seen in the context of India’s democratic ethos and polity, and the efforts of the government and the concerned farmer groups to resolve the impasse.

“Before rushing to comment on such matters, we would urge that the facts be ascertained, and a proper understanding of the issues at hand be undertaken. The temptation of sensationalist social media hashtags and comments, especially when resorted to by celebrities and others, is neither accurate nor responsible,” the MEA said its statement.

Delhi Police on Friday wrote a letter to Google seeking registration details and activity log of the account through which a “toolkit” related to the farmers’ protest was created and uploaded on the social media platform.

Two e-mail IDs, one Instagram account and one Unifrom Resource Locator (URL) were mentioned in the toolkit and police has asked for details from the respective platforms.

The police had registered an FIR against unnamed persons in connection with the creators of the “toolkit’.

Delhi Police Special Commissioner Praveer Ranjan had said they had identified some 300 accounts spreading dissatisfaction and disharmony towards the Government of India.

“Toolkit account was being run by a group of Khalistanis. They had decided to conduct a digital strike post the Republic Day incident. We have recovered a document about the planned execution. We have found out that is a copycat execution. As of now, we have registered cases against the authors of that account. The case has been handed over to the cyber cell. Investigations are underway,” he had said.

Swedish teen Greta Thunberg on Wednesday shared the wrong toolkit document in a tweet by mistake which she later deleted. She had also extended support to protest by farmer unions on the borders of Delhi against the new farm laws.

(With inputs from ANI)