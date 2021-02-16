New Delhi: Intensifying their investigation into the ‘Toolkit’ controversy related to farmer protest violence, the Delhi Police on Tuesday wrote to video-conferencing app Zoom, seeking details of the Zoom meeting held ahead of Republic Day (26 January) by Poetic Justice Foundation founder MO Dhaliwal and fellow activists including Disha Ravi, Nikita Jacob and others. The Delhi Police has deepened their probe into R-Day violence since several international celebrities like Rihanna and climate activist Greta Thunberg tweeted on farmers’ protest. Also Read - 'Those Who Sow Seeds of Anti-Nationalism...' Haryana Minister Anil Vij Stirs Row Over Tweet on Disha Ravi

The targetted Zoom meeting, that the Delhi Police claims to have formulated the violence in the national capital, was conducted on January 11, 15 days ahead of the incident. According to the Delhi Police Cyber Cell, the meeting decided the modalities to create the toolkit titled “Global Farmer Strike” and “Global Day of Action, 26 January”. Also Read - Nikita, Shantanu, Disha Created Toolkit Document to Spread Misinformation, Conduct Digital Strike: Delhi Police

Ravi, Jacob and Shantanu created the toolkit and sent it to others, the police claimed, stirring a fierce political debate between the opposition and the ruling BJP over the unprecedented action against 21-year-old Disha Ravi who was allegedly the editor of Toolkit Google doc, which came to light when it was shared by global climate campaigner Greta Thunberg. Also Read - Disha Ravi Arrested: 'We Know What's Happening,' Says Mother of 21-year-old Climate Activist

All of them have denied the charges.

Ravi was arrested from Bengaluru on Saturday and sent to police remand for five days by a Delhi court on Sunday, while the police have issued a non-bailable warrant against lawyer Jacob and engineer Shantanu Muluk, who are absconding.