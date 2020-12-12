New Delhi: The end of this pandemic-ridden year is right around the corner. Even so, we are not sure if ringing into the new year will put all the troubles from 2020 to an end. Are we even excited? Google has released a list of top 10 questions that people in India asked this year. The set of questions reflects the harsh reality of 2020, the year that witnessed a pandemic and subsequent economic downfall, country-wide protests owing to Modi government’s policies and the raging debate on nepotism which was incited following Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide in June this year. Also Read - Mandatory RT-PCR Test, Six Feet Distance: After Nine-month Hiatus, Colleges in This State All Set to Reopen From Tuesday | Check Details

Let's take a look at these most-searched queries in 2020, along with their answers and a pinch of history:

1) What is coronavirus?

It must not have been hard to guess that queries on Coronavirus topped the Google search list in 2020. Coronavirus is a viral disease that infects lungs and causes breathing trouble along with fever and cough. The first case of the infection is known to have come to light from China’s Wuhan in 2019. The origin of this deadly virus is said to be bats. However, there is no confirmation regarding the same. As the Covid-19 spread across the world, people were forced to stay home to break the infection chain. Various countries are currently developing vaccines to curb the spread of the virus, that has resulted in one of the worst health crises in history.

2) What is Binod?

Binod became an internet in August this year. The man’s actual name is Binod Tharu. He has a YouTube account but no videos. His activities on Youtube was limited to watch various videos on Youtube, go to the comment section and then write ‘Binod’. A YouTube channel had also made a funny video on how meaningless YouTube comments are and showcased the comment ‘Binod’ as a case for example. Little did it know that more meaninglessness was in store. Leaving YouTube behind, Binod started trending on Twitter. All leading brands picked up the trend and it was all Binod everywhere.

3) What is plasma therapy?

This method has shown promising effects on severely-ill Coronavirus patients. So, what is it? In convalescent plasma therapy, doctors use the blood plasma of a healthy person to transfer their immunity against a particular disease to a critically ill patient. In the case of coronavirus, doctors will use the blood plasma of a recovered patient and transfer it to extremely sick patients. According to doctors, immunity develops early in people with mild symptoms of COVID-19 or those who are asymptomatic patients.

4) What is COVID-19?

This fourth-most searched query is nothing but another name given to Coronavirus infection by the World Health Organisation (WHO). We request you to read ‘What is coronavirus’ to know more.

5) What is Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA)?

This is one of the most controversial laws brought by Modi-led Centre government in 2019. According to the CAA, members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities who have come from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan till December 31, 2014 and facing religious persecution there will not be treated as illegal immigrants, and be given Indian citizenship. The bone of contention is that it excludes Muslims, who feel let down and discriminated against by the Modi government. Violent protests have taken place in different parts of the country after the Parliament passed the contentious legislation in 2019.

6) What is colon infection?

Colon infection refers to the inflammation of the inner lining of colon, which is your large intestine. Colon infection is characterised by symptoms including diarrhea, abdominal pain, fever, bloating, fatigue, weight loss, etc. It became one of the top Google searches after Bollywood’s one of the most loved actor Irrfan Khan passed away in April this year following his battle with the colon infection.

7) What is solar eclipse?

Solar eclipse is a celestial event which happen when the Moon passes between the Sun and the Earth, blotting out the fiery disk and creating a temporary darkness along its path of totality. With the year 2020 coming to an end, the world will witness this year’s last solar eclipse on December 14 (Monday) which will last for around five hours. The only total solar eclipse of 2020 will track across the southern end of South America and will be visible to people in certain regions of Chile and Argentina if the weather remains clear.

The previous and first solar eclipse of year 2020 was an annular solar eclipse which occurred on June 21. So far, we have also seen four penumbral lunar eclipses in the year 2020.

8) What is NRC?

Put in simple words, the National Register of Citizens (NRC) is an official record of legal Indian citizens. The NRC was updated for Assam in 2019. However, when the final NRC which was released last year, it excluded the names of 19,06,657 persons while a total of 3,11,21,004 names were included out of 3,30,27,661 applicants. The final NRC faced a lot of criticism alleging that it excluded indigenous people and included illegal immigrants.

9) What is hantavirus?

The Centre for Disease Control states that the virus mainly spreads from rodents. Hantavirus Pulmonary Syndrome is a respiratory disease caused by infection with hantaviruses and can be fatal in only some cases in humans. You can get Hantavirus infection only if you touch the urine, droplets, or saliva of an infected rodent and then touch your mouth, nose, or eyes.

10) ) What is nepotism?

Nepotism is favourtism (especially in giving jobs) shown towards relatives/friends of somebody influential in various fields, including business, politics, entertainment, sports, religion and other activities. The Nepotism debate was at an all-time high in India following Sushant Singh Rajput’ suicide in June this year.