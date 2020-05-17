New Delhi: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday said that top 100 universities will start online courses by May 30 under ‘PM eVIDYA’ programme. Also Read - Government to Privatise Non-Strategic PSUs | All You Need to Know

"Extensive use of podcasts and radio. Special e-content for visually and hearing-impaired students. Top 100 universities will be allowed to start online courses by May 30," FM said, while announcing fifth and last tranche of the Rs 20-lakh crore COVID-19 packages as part of the "Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan" (Self-reliant India campaign).

Besides this, one earmarked TV channel per class from 1 to 12, also named as 'one class, one channel', will also be rolled out. It will also envisage extensive use of radio, community radio and podcasts and special e-content for visually and hearing impaired.

Alluding to the challenging times, Sitharaman said, “Swayam Prabha DTH channels have reached those who do not have access to the internet and DIKSHA platform has had 61 crore hits from 24th March.”