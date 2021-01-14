US House impeaches President Donald Trump for ‘incitement of insurrection’ at Capitol: The US House of Representatives impeached President Donald Trump by 232 to 197 votes for his role in last week’s Capitol Hill riot, making him the first president in American history to be impeached twice. Ten Republican Congressmen voted in favour of an article of impeachment on Wednesday that charged Trump with a count of “incitement of insurrection” for his actions on January 6, when he delivered a speech inciting his supporters to storm the US Capitol, an action that temporarily halted the counting of Electoral College votes and resulted in the deaths of five individuals, including an officer of the US Capitol Police. Also Read - Donald Trump Becomes First President in US History to be Impeached Twice

Protesting farmers burn copies of agri laws on Lohri: Protesting farmers burnt copies of the contentious farm laws to mark the festival of Lohri on Wednesday, while a farmer union gave a call for massive mobilisation of people from all districts within a radius of 300 kilometres of Delhi for the proposed 'Kisan Parade' on January 26. The All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee appealed to farmers to assemble in large numbers at the Delhi borders a day before for the proposed parade on Republic Day. It comes a day after the farmer unions announced that they would not appear before the committee formed by the Supreme Court to resolve the deadlock over the contentious farm laws.

Maharashtra, Delhi on high alert for bird flu: Taking preventive measures in the wake of bird flu scare, the Maharashtra government on Wednesday culled over 11,000 birds in Kendrewadi and Sukni villages of Latur district to stop the spread of bird flu infection. The move was taken as over 225 birds died in Kendrewadi till Monday, while 12 hens died in Sukni and four in Wanjarwadi of Udgir taluka in Latur district. On the other hand, the Delhi government banned the sale and storage of poultry products across the UT. As an per order from the Delhi government, omelette fry, juicy chicken tikkas and other non-vegetarian items will not be available in shops and restaurants in large parts of Delhi as the civic authorities imposed a temporary ban on sale and storage of poultry or processed chicken meat in view of the bird flu situation.

Notice period for inter-faith marriage now optional: In a landmark judgment, the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court has ruled that the 30 days’ notice to a marriage officer to register a wedding under the Special Marriage Act, 1954, should be optional rather than mandatory. The court said that enforcing a notice period on the couple is tantamount to intruding on their fundamental right to privacy and liberty. “If the couple does not want to go for publication of the 30-day notice, the marriage officer has to solemnise their wedding forthwith,” said Justice Vivek Chaudhary while disposing of a habeas corpus petition filed by a Hindu man married to a woman who was born Muslim but converted before the wedding.

Bengaluru metro rail service to be extended from Thursday: The Bengaluru metro rail service on the north-south corridor (green line) would be extended from Thursday covering 6.3km and five more stations, an official said on Wednesday. “Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa will flag off the extended service from Yelachanahalli to Silk Institute over the Kanakapura road in the city’s southern region,” an official of the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd said in a statement here. Union Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri will virtually participate in the event from New Delhi through video-conferencing.