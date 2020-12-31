The government in Kerala – hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic and apprehensive about the spread of new mutant strain from UK in the state – has moved the Supreme Court against the High Court’s order increasing the number of pilgrims at Sabarimala temple during the ongoing pilgrimage to 5,000.The Kerala government wants the number restricted to 2,000 per day and 3000 on weekends due to COVID-19. Also Read - "Scrap All 3 Farm Laws, Lest Kerala Starves": State Assembly Resolution

1. Major toll booth in Kerala at Paliyekkara in Thrissur getting fully digitalized

Major toll booth in Kerala at Paliyekkara in Thrissur getting fully digitalized starting from the new year.

All vehicles will have to use the fasttag to pass through the toll. Earlier a petition was filed in Supreme Court demanding cancellation of toll collection here citing that the toll company has collected more money than the total expense incurred to build the toll road.

2. Talks involving two warring Christian congregations being held in Delhi.

Talks between two warring Christian congregations Jacobites and Orthodox being held in Delhi.

Talks are held as suggested by PM Modi in view of the conflict between the two groups after a Supreme Court order in favour of Jacobites regarding the ownership of contentious Churches. It is seen as an attempt by BJP to woo Christian groups in Kerala and gain more political clout in the state.

3. Twenty-one-year-old Reshma Mariyam take charge as the Youngest Panchayat President in Kerala.

She is the Aruvapulam panchayat president in Pathanamthitta district. Earlier 21-year-old degree student Arya Rajendran was sworn in as Thiruvanathapuram Mayor

4. Three dies in a truck accident at Kuthiran Climb in Kerala

The truck which lost its brakes rammed against several vehicles coming in the opposite direction. A total of seven vehicles were involved in the accident in which three persons died on spot. Another three have been injured.