New Delhi: The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Friday held a meeting where the attendees expressed concern over the large number of people thronging into tourist destinations and flaunting Covid guidelines set by the government. The meeting was headed by LG Anil Baijal and attended by Niti Aayog's Dr VK Paul, ICMR's Dr Balram Bhargava, and AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria.

Thousands of tourists flocked to Uttarakhand's top holiday destinations Mussoorie and Nainital after the Covid-19 restrictions were eased in a situation that was rather similar to Himachal Pradesh. Hotels were full and there were long queues of vehicles on the streets.

The overcrowding at tourist destinations was taken note of in the meeting. The panel also discussed the arising out of new variants like Delta plus and Lambda variants, and measures like vaccination, genome sequencing, testing, tracking and surveillance were suggested as the most effective steps to contain their spread.

“It was felt that the guard against the virus could not be let down and grave concerns were expressed over the flouting of Covid appropriate behaviour and negligence. To deal with any future surge or wave, an ICU bed capacity of 12,000, sufficient oxygen, drugs and ambulances was stressed upon,” experts present in the meeting said, according to a News18 report.