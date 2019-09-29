New Delhi: A top Hizbul Mujahideen commander, Osama, has been killed along with two other terrorists — Zahid and Farooq — in a nine-hour operation in Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir, after the terrorists took a civilian hostage. According to reports, an Army soldier lost his life during this operation at the end of which the hostage was rescued.

The Army soldier has been identified as Naik Rajendra Singh from Jaisalmer.

Osama was allegedly the mastermind behind the killings of several heavyweights and was carrying a reward of several lakhs of rupees. According to reports, apart from many a weapon-snatching incident in Kishtwar, he was wanted in the murder cases of senior BJP leader Anil Parihar and his brother Ajit Parihar (November 1, last year), RSS leader Chanderkant Sharma and his PSO (April 9).

“We have killed three terrorists in the gunfight, which has ended. One soldier was also killed in action,” Army spokesperson in Jammu region Lieutenant Colonel Devender Anand told PTI.

Following a brief encounter at Dharmund village of Batote this morning, the fleeing terrorists hid inside a residential house. The house owner, Vijay Kumar, was “trapped” in the house while rest of his family managed to come out and were subsequently evacuated to safety, the officials said. Kumar, who locals claimed was a BJP worker, was rescued after the encounter ended.

In another encounter in the upper reaches of Ganderbal near the Line of Control, a terrorist was shot dead. According to an NDTV report, the terrorist could be part of a larger group that has recently infiltrated into India.

According to reports, fresh restrictions have been imposed in Srinagar owing to jubilation and bursting of firecrackers across Srinagar late on Friday evening after Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s UNGA speech. Temporary barricades were put on the streets at Sanatnagar, Rawalpora, Hyderpora and other spots.