Srinagar: In a big success for the security forces, one of the oldest top commanders of Hizbul Mujahideen, Mehrazuddin Halwai was gunned down during an encounter in Handwara district of North Kashmir on Wednesday morning. The announcement was made by the Kashmir police which termed it "a big success". Taking to Twitter, the Kashmir zone police wrote, "One of the oldest and top-commander of Hizbul Mujahideen terror-outfit Mehrazuddin Halwai alias Ubaid got neutralised in Handwara encounter. He was involved in several terror crimes."

Encounter started at Pazipora- Renan area of kralgund Handwara. Police, Army and CRPF on job. — DISTRICT POLICE HANDWARA (@HandwaraP) July 6, 2021

The encounter began at Pazipora- Renan area of kralgund Handwara during the wee hours on Wednesday and security forces from the Jammu and Kashmir police, army, and CRPF personnel were on the job.