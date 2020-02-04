New Delhi: Mumbai Airport’s Terminal-2 building, which can accommodate 40 million passengers annually, has been conferred with the American Institute of Architect (AIA) Award 2020, the GVK Mumbai International Airport Private Limited (MIAL) has said in a statement.

The AIA Awards honour outstanding architecture across all typologies and endeavours to recognise buildings that ‘raise the bar in transformative design.’

“The AIA confers awards to licensed US architects for their outstanding performance in building architecture. It has lauded American architecture firm Skidwell, Owings and Merrill LP (SOM) and GVK for building the new passenger terminal building at the Mumbai Airport. The building is currently entering in its seventh year and providing the best facilities to passengers,” the MILA press release said.

“The infrastructure demonstrates the potential for a modern airport to inculcate both local and traditional elements. The traditional handcraft patterns at various interior fixtures of the airport are an example of the intricate detailing. The ‘Jaya He’-an artwork spread over three km of wall display-features the country’s rich cultural heritage which can be viewed and appreciated by the passengers,” added the press release.

Officially called the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, the Mumbai Airport is the country’s second-busiest airport after the capital’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport. Additionally, it is the 14th busiest airport in Asia and 28th busiest in the world.