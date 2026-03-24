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Top Indian Spies: From Ajit Doval to Neera Arya; Know real-life stories behind Dhurandhar 2-style missions

Top Indian Spies: From Ajit Doval to Neera Arya; Know real-life stories behind ‘Dhurandhar 2’-style missions

Top Indian Spies: Over the years, India had many spies who helped to protect the national security. You must have heard about Ajit Doval, but there's a lot more in the list. Scroll down to read the detailed story.

Image: ANI

Top Indian Spies: Dhurandhar 2, also known as Dhurandhar: The Revenge, has become the new internet buzz for the plot twists. In light of this, you must note that India has a long and powerful history of espionage, which inspires movies like these to a great extent. The Indian spies who function in the hostile regions like Pakistan live under the garb of another identity and gather critical intelligence content, which helps our country to prevent attacks and protect national security. Here, we take you through the top Indian spies, whose stories are absolutely thrilling.

1. Ajit Doval

Ajit Doval is one name that every Indian knows. Now, serving as the National Security Advisor, Doval had spent years in the enemy country, faking his identity as a Muslim person. He kept gathering critical intelligence content and also infiltrated the terror networks. Doval’s role in operations like Black Thunder granted him all the respect as one of the country’s greatest intelligence figures.

Recently, Dhurandhar 2 has come to theatres, and a character named Ajit Sanyal was inspired by Ajit Doval.

2. Ravindra Kaushik

Ravindra Kaushik is known as another great spy in India, as he entered Pakistan at the age of 23, as per reports. In the enemy country, he became an army officer and soon began to pass sensitive information back to India, which continued for several years. He was caught in 1983 and had to spend almost two decades in prison, and later passed away in 2001.

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3. Mohanlal Bhaskar

Mohanlal Bhaskar, while staying in Pakistan, took a new identity as ‘Mohammad Aslam’. Under his mission in Pakistan, he kept an eye on the nuclear intelligence. However, he too was exposed and jailed for 14 years. After returning to his home country, he shared his experiences in a book.

4. Kashmir Singh

Another underground operative named Kashmir Singh had spent almost 35 years in the prisons of Pakistan. Later, he came back to India in 2008. According to the reports, he had lost his sanity later in life, and that’s when the president of Pakistan, Gen. Parvez Musharraf, extended a pardon to him on the grounds of compassion.

5. Kulbhushan Jadhav

Kulbhushan Jadhav was a former Indian Navy officer, and his case, until now, continues to confuse people. He was arrested by the Pakistani authorities in 2016 and was sentenced to death. However, due to the successful intervention of the International Court of Justice, his execution was delayed.

6. Surjeet Singh and Gopal Das

When Surjeet Singh had spent almost 30 years in prison, Gopal Das had completed a somewhat similar tenure of 27 years in prison. They both later agreed to spy for India, and Surjeet even explained the physical and mental trauma he had suffered in Pakistan.

7. Saraswathi Rajamani

Saraswathi Rajamani had joined the Indian National Army (INA) just as a teenager and later disguised herself as a boy to spy on the British forces.

8. Sehmat Khan

Alia Bhatt’s Raazi is a popular movie, which has been inspired by the life of Sehmat Khan. She was a real-life spy during the war of 1971, as she got married to a Pakistani officer so that she could gather intelligence.

9. RN Kao

Rameshwar Nath Kao is the primary founder of the RAW. He was a crucial person for the RAW, as he shaped the intelligence network of India.

10. Neera Arya

Another woman spy named Neera Arya had also worked for the freedom struggle and went through severe torture in her role. According to the reports, the woman’s breasts were cut off as she denied giving details about the mission of the freedom struggle and the leaders.

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