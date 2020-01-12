New Delhi: In a significant development, a top Jammu and Kashmir Police (JKP) officer was on Saturday caught travelling in his car with two terrorists from the Hizbul Mujahideen (HM), on the Srinagar-Jammu Highway.

The two, according to police, were being ferried by the officer out of the Valley, possibly Delhi. The officer, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Davinder Singh, was last year decorated with the President’s medal for bravery and is currently posted at the sensitive Srinagar International Airport. The Hizbul terrorists travelling in his car was identified as Naveed Babu, who was arrested last year for involvement in killings of 11 non-local workers in south Kashmir, and his aide Asif.

The killings were carried out to drive non-locals out of Kashmir and target Kashmir’s apple industry after the scrapping of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status by the Centre on August 5.

The operation to arrest DSP Singh was supervised by Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Atul Goyal, whose team intercepted the car at a police barricade at Mir Bazar in south Kashmir’ Kulgam. Two AK-47 rifles were also seized from the car. Later, in a raid at his Badami Bagh residence in Srinagar, another AK-47 rifle and two pistols were recovered.

DSP Singh was awarded the President’s medal of gallantry last Independence Day.

According to police, investigations are underway to find out why the terrorists were going to Delhi with the help of a police officer.