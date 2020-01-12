Srinagar: A top Jammu and Kashmir Police (JKP) officer, who was Saturday caught travelling in his car with two Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists on the Srinagar-Jammu Highway, has been booked under the Unlawful Activity Act and will be tried as a “terrorist”.

“We consider DSP Davinder Singh’s involvement as a heinous crime and he will be dealt in the same manner as other arrested militants,” Inspector General of Police Vijay Kumar said at a press conference on Sunday.

The officer, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Davinder Singh, was last year decorated with the President’s medal for bravery and was currently posted at the sensitive Srinagar International Airport.

The Hizbul terrorists travelling in his car was identified as Naveed Babu, who was arrested last year for involvement in killings of 11 non-local workers in south Kashmir, and his aide Asif.

Two AK-47 rifles were also seized from the car. Later, in a raid at his Badami Bagh residence in Srinagar, another AK-47 rifle and two pistols were recovered.

Meanwhile, earlier in the day, three terrorists were killed after an encounter broke out between the Kashmir Zone Police and the terror group in Tral, Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir. The police have also recovered arms and ammunition from their possession.

Security forces had launched a cordon and search operation in the Gulshanpora area of Tral after receiving intel information about the presence of militants. According to police reports, the three terrorists were trapped in the area and fired gunshots triggering the encounter.