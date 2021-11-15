New Delhi: Top Maoist leader Prashant Bose, 75, who was carrying a reward of Rs 1 crore, has been arrested in Jharkhand along with his wife. Bose, alias ‘Krishan Da’, 75, was caught along with his wife Sheela Marandi, another senior Maoist leader, in Jharkhand on November 11 (Thursday). According to officials Prashant Bose used to change his locations frequently and never used any mobile phone to avoid detection.Also Read - Top Maoist Leader Prashant Bose alias Kishan Da, Carrying Bounty of Rs 1 Crore, Arrested by Jharkhand Police

Prashant Bose is wanted in over 100 cases of Naxal violence including the Elgar Parishad – Bhima Koregaon case related to an alleged conspiracy to eliminate Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Bose, now in his mid-70s, has been a key Maoist ideologue and was a signatory to the merger of the Maoist Communist Centre of India (MCCI), which was operating in north India, and the CPIML (People’s War), active in south India, in September 2004, leading to the formation of CPI (Maoist).

He was the number two in the politburo of CPI (Maoist) and was heading the eastern regional division of the extremist outfit, also in-charge of the Naxal activities in Jharkhand, Bihar, Odisha and West Bengal. Following his arrest, the backbone of the Maoist has been broken.

His wife, Sheela Marandi, commonly known as Sheela Didi, was recently elevated as a central committee member in the organization. She, however, did not carry any bounty as she was arrested and was out on bail recently.

It may be stated that Bose is one among the four Maoists of Jharkhand who carry a reward of Rs 1 crore. The others are PBM Misir Besra and central committee members (of CPI-Maoist) Asim Mandal and Anal Da.

Conspiracy to eliminate Prime Minister Narendra Modi

He is accused of plotting to kill PM Modi on the basis of a ‘Maoist communication’ recovered from arrested accused Rona Wilson, he was booked by Pune police as accused number 15. The alleged Maoist communication mentioned a plot to kill the Prime Minister. Pune police had investigated it till the case was handed over to the NIA for a deep probe.

The chargesheet filed by Pune City Police before a special court in Pune in 2018 stated “…Kishan alias Prashant Bose, secretary of ERB of CPI-Maoist, and other underground operatives hatched a conspiracy to kill the Prime Minister of India and also participated in the process of procurement of huge arms and ammunition as part of the larger conspiracy of waging a war against the democratic system and Indian citizens.”

Elgar Parishad-Bhima Koregaon case

The Elgar Parishad-Bhima Koregaon case pertains to an event organised at Shaniwar Wada by Kabir Kala Manch called Elgar Parishad on December 31, 2017. On the next day (January 1, 2018), violence took place at Bhima Koregaon, where lakhs of Dalits had gathered to celebrate the 200th anniversary of the Battle of Bhima Koregaon, won by the British Army—comprising mostly soldiers from Dalit community—against the Peshwas in 1818.

On January 8 Pune Police lodged an FIR and the probe revealed that the event was organised by urban Naxals. A number of Naxal ideologues and urban Naxals were arrested including Stan Swamy, Hany Babu, Sudha Bharadwaj, Rona Wilson, Surendra Gadling, Mahesh Raut, Shoma Sen, Arun Ferreira, Vernon Gonsalves, Varavara Rao and Gautam Navlakha.

Who is Prashant Bose

A native of Jadavpur of Bengal, Bose is a former student of Jadavpur University in Bengal. He joined the ultra left-wing outfit in 1996 and quickly rose in the organisational hierarchy. Besides being ERB secretary, he is the Polit Bureau member of CPI (Maoist) and overall in-charge of Jharkhand-Bihar Special Area Committee, Chhatisgadh Special Area Committee and Assam State Special Area Committee.

After Polit Bureau member Kishanji Mahto was gunned down by CRPF in Burisole forest in West Midnapore district in Novermber 2011, Bose took over the control of the organisation. Over 100 armed squad of CPI (Maoist) used to protect him. Parasnath and Saranda were his operational area.