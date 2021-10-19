New Delhi: As India is all set to breach the 100 crore mark in administering covid vaccines in coming days, the country has only given two shots to 20 per cent of its population of about 1.4 billion, according Bloomberg’s vaccine tracker. By that comparison, 51 per cent have had a single dose, making it one of the highest disparities in the world, the tracker shows.Also Read - Breaking News, 29 August 2021: Drone Attack on ISIS Suicide Bombers Caused 'Secondary Explosions' in Kabul, Say US Officials

India began giving jabs on January 16, 2021, first to frontline workers and those above the age of 60. By May, the drive was thrown open to everyone above the age of 18. India has so far administered over 98 crore of Covid-19 vaccine doses. The country is aiming to vaccinate all its eligible population by the year-end.

As on day-276 of the vaccination drive, a total of 33,26,503 beneficiaries were vaccinated for the first dose and 46,47,932 beneficiaries received the second dose of vaccine as per the provisional report by the Ministry.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed confidence that India’s vaccination programme will prove to be most effective in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic, and said that everyone’s participation is crucial. He congratulated the people of Uttarakhand as the state completed the administration of the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine to all eligible persons in the state.

While some states with smaller populations such as Sikkim, Himachal Pradesh, Goa have a much better coverage of Covid-19 vaccination, some higher-population states of Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Jharkhand, and Tamil Nadu have achieved less than 70% coverage for first dose. Between 17% and 25% of their population have received the second dose, according to a report by indianexpress.com.

Here are the TOP performing districts:

Jammu and Kashmir: District Ramban- 80.02%

Chhattisgarh: District Raigarh- 79.66%

Himachal Pradesh: District Hamirpur- 72.21%

Uttarakhand: District Chamoli- 70.81%

Uttarakhand: District Champawat- 70.21%

Gujarat: Disrict Narmada- 69.51%

Kerala: District Wayanad 66.73%

Odisha: District Ganjam 64.75%

Jammu and Kashmir: District Kupwara 63.07%

Tripura: District Dhalai 61.55%

However, Covid-19 in India is under control. New infections and deaths linked to coronavirus infections have declined sharply. The country has been reporting below 20,000 new Covid-19 daily for the past few days. However, the fear of the third wave still persists. Governments and experts have warned of any laxity during the festive season as it could trigger a spike in fresh Coronavirus infections. Several states/UTs have already imposed restrictions and issued new Covid-19 guidelines for festival celebrations.