New Delhi: Sadhvi Pragya Thakur has denied all allegations on her Godse remark pleading that she was misquoted, moments after BJP working president JP Nadda on Thursday announced to expel the BJP MLA from Parliament Defence panel and the house meetings of BJP.

In her latest tweet, Pragya Thakur said, “Sometimes the tornado of a lie is so deep that even in daytime it appears as night, but the sun does not lose its light due to a tornado, the sun’s light is permanent. The fact is that yesterday I did not insult Udham Singhji.”

कभी-2 झूठ का बबण्डर इतना गहरा होता है कि दिन मे भी रात लगने लगती है किन्तु सूर्य अपना प्रकाश नहीं खोता पलभर के बबण्डर मे लोग भ्रमित न हों सूर्य का प्रकाश स्थाई है। सत्य यही है कि कल मैने ऊधम सिंह जी का अपमान नहीं सहा बस। — Sadhvi Pragya Official (@SadhviPragya_MP) November 28, 2019

The Lok Sabha session was engulfed in a huge uproar as a debate over Thakur’s alleged remark calling Mahatma Gandhi’s assassin Nathuram Godse a ‘deshbhakt’ yesterday spilled over on Thursday morning.

The Opposition members, led by the Congress, staged a walkout in protest after Speaker Om Birla said that the discussion over Thakur’s remark should have ended with her expunsion yesterday.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi even tweeted in reaction saying, “Terrorist Pragya calls terrorist Godse, a patriot. A sad day, in the history of India’s Parliament.”

Announcing her dismissal, JP Nadda had said, “Her statement yesterday in the parliament is condemnable. BJP never supports such a statement or ideology.”

“We have decided that Pragya Singh Thakur will be removed from the consultative committee of Defence, and in this session, she will not be allowed to participate in the parliamentary party meetings,” he had added.