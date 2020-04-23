New Delhi: The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday said that over 1409 positive cases have been reported in the past 24 hours, which takes the total confirmed cases to 21,393. Also Read - Coronavirus: Total Count Reaches 18601, No Fresh Case in 61 Districts in Past 14 Days, Says Health Ministry

Addressing a press conference, Health Ministry Joint Secretary Lav Agarwal said that there are 12 districts that did not have a fresh case in the last 28 days or more. He also said that there are now 78 districts in 23 states/UTs that have not reported any fresh case during the last 14 Days.

Meanwhile, the Union Home Ministry has clarified to states that in-house care-givers of senior citizens, prepaid mobile recharge utilities and food processing units in urban areas are exempted from lockdown restrictions. This was revealed by Ministry of Home Affairs Joint Secretary Punya Salila Srivastava.

The Health Ministry also stated that 4,257 COVID-19 patients, which is 19.89 per cent, have been cured so far.