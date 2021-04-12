Bengaluru: A complete lockdown could be imposed in Karnataka in the need arises, said Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Monday. “People need to respond for their own good. If they don’t heed then we may have to take stringent measures. If required and if necessity arises, we will impose lockdown,” CM Yediyurappa said. Also Read - Maharashtra Records Highest Single-day Spike With 63,000 Fresh COVID-19 Cases; Decision on Statewide Lockdown After April 14

On Sunday, a record 10,250 new Covid cases were registered in a day across Karnataka, with its state capital Bengaluru accounting for 7,584 cases, as per the state health bulletin. Of the 40 lives lost to the infection in the state, 27 were in Bengaluru, taking the state’s death toll to 12,889 and city’s toll to 4,815. Also Read - Lockdown in Delhi Only If Health System Collapses, Says CM Kejriwal; Terms 4th COVID Wave 'Extremely Dangerous' | Key Points

Night curfew in districts reporting COVID surge

Responding to queries on the growing coronavirus cases in the state, the Karnataka CM said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also spoken to him about the measures taken by his government. Also Read - University Exams In Karnataka To Be Conducted As Per Schedule, Says Deputy CM

“(I told him) we have imposed night curfew in the districts where the coronavirus cases are rising,” Yediyurappa said.

Seven cities in Karnataka are under night curfew from 10 pm to 5am till April 20. The cities where night curfew has been imposed include Bengaluru, Mysuru, Mangaluru, Kalaburagi, Bidar, Tumakuru and Udupi-Manipal.

The CM insisted that people should wear face masks, use hand sanitisers and maintain social distancing.

“People need to respond for their own good. If they don’t cooperate then we will initiate stringent measures, which people should not give scope for. I want people to cooperate with us,” Yediyurappa said.

Where does Karnataka government stand on lockdown?

When asked if the Technical Advisory Committee had recommended a lockdown, Yediyurappa reiterated that people have to understand and cooperate.

Meanwhile in Bengaluru, Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar told reporters that the government was not inclined for a lockdown and wanted people to cooperate.

“Neither me nor the Chief Minister is saying that we will do it (lockdown). All we are saying is don’t compel us to push to that extreme. Our government is not at all willing to impose lockdown,” he clarified.

He also said that if people cooperate the second wave of coronavirus can be defeated.

The talk of lockdown came following reports that the Technical Advisory Committee has recommended lockdown for a brief period to contain the coronavirus.

Sudhakar had on Sunday said that the cases may touch around 25,000 to 30,000 by the month-end.

(With inputs from PTI)