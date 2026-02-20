Home

News

Total Lunar Eclipse 2026: Rare Blood Moon to turn Red on March 3 - Check India visibility and exact IST timings

Total Lunar Eclipse 2026: Rare ‘Blood Moon’ to turn Red on March 3 – Check India visibility and exact IST timings

On March 3, 2026, a beautiful Total Lunar Eclipse will happen, making the Moon look dark red. This is often called a "Blood Moon." You can find the best times to watch it and see if it will be visible from India.

Total Lunar Eclipse 2026

If you like astronomy or enjoy watching mesmerising natural phenomena, then you would be thrilled to know that you would be able to witness a lunar eclipse early next month. On March 3, 2026, Earth’s shadow will fully obscure the moon, causing its usual white colour to transform into a rusty red hue for some time.

This phenomenon is commonly referred to as a “Blood Moon”.

Lunar eclipse 2026 date and time: When will the sky show occur?

Considered one of the best skywatching events this year, the lunar eclipse will attract many spectators eager to witness it.

The total lunar eclipse is when the Moon appears completely covered by Earth’s dark umbral shadow. The Moon usually turns red or orange during totality due to sunlight being filtered and refracted through Earth’s atmosphere onto the Moon’s surface.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Light takes several seconds to reach Earth’s atmosphere from the Moon. As such, when light refracts off Earth’s atmosphere and hits the Moon’s surface, it causes the lunar eclipse to turn red.

Lunar eclipse timings for India

The Moon will first be visible already partially covered by Earth’s shadow around 6.26 PM IST for viewers in India, specifically for cities like New Delhi, Noida. The partial lunar eclipse will end around 6.46 PM IST.

When can you see the lunar eclipse?

Lunar eclipses can be viewed from anywhere on the night side of Earth with no special equipment needed. This makes lunar eclipses quite easy to view for everyone interested.

Specifically, this total lunar eclipse will be visible:

Where you can watch Lunar eclipse on March 3?

Some places will be able to view the eclipse throughout the night, including:

East Asia

Australia (In the evening)

The Pacific Ocean

Early in the morning for locations in:

North America

Central America

Unluckily for those living in Africa and Europe, this lunar eclipse will not be visible from these locations.

Is there a Lunar eclipse in March 2026?

There will be a total lunar eclipse on March 3, 2026. This will be the only lunar eclipse that will be viewable from Earth until November 2029.

Reason why this Lunar Eclipse is unique?

Not only will March’s full Moon turn Blood Moon due to Earth’s shadow, but it will also coincide with this year’s full worm moon. Worm Moons are a nickname usually given to the full Moon that occurs in March every year.

Additionally, the Worm Moon typically symbolises the start of spring in the Northern Hemisphere with the emergence of earthworms.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.