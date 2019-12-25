New Delhi: Amid the nationwide outrage against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) 2019, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), an ally of BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) stated that it is “totally against the NRC” (National Register of Citizens) and wants Muslims to be included in the list of refugees seeking citizenship under the CAA. It also claimed that a bulk of the members of the ruling alliance were disappointed with the way they had been treated.

“We voted for CAA but Badal (SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal) has asserted that Muslims must be included,” the SAD leader and Rajya Sabha MP Naresh Gujral told NDTV. Last week, Badal had made similar remarks and had urged the Centre to include Muslims in the citizenship Act by bringing an amendment to it. He had clearly said that there should not be any exclusion on the basis of religion.

Yesterday, West Bengal BJP vice president Chandra Kumar Bose had also expressed his dissent against the Citizenship act asking the government why not inlcude Muslims in it. Demanding transparency, Bose said, “if it was not related to any religion, then Muslims should also be included.”

“If CAA, 2019 is not related to any religion why are we stating – Hindu, Sikh, Buddhists, Christians, Parsis and Jains only! Why not include Muslims as well? Let’s be transparent,” he tweeted.

“CitizenshipAct states that it’s not based on religion. Then why’re we stating that it’s meant for Hindus,Buddhists,Jains&Sikhs? We should also include Muslims. If Muslims aren’t being persecuted in their home country,they’ll not come to India”, news agency ANI had quoted the BJP leader as saying.

Furthermore, he stated that India is a nation which is open to all religions and communities and should not be compared to any other country. “Don’t equate India or compare it with any other nation – as it’s a nation open to all religions and communities,” Bose tweeted.