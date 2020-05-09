New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Saturday dismissed as ‘baseless’ a report today by a leading English daily that the police’s investigation into an audio of Nizamuddin Markaz head Maulana Saad, in which he is heard asking his followers to disregard social distancing norms, indicated that the audio clip is ‘doctored.’ Also Read - Trending News Today May 09, 2020: Tablighi Jamaat: Delhi Police Crime Branch Finds Maulana Saad's Audio Clip Doctored, Sends it to Forensic Science Lab

In a statement, the Delhi Police said, “The report is not only factually incorrect, but seems to be based on wholly unverified sources and purely conjectural imagination.” Also Read - Money Laundering Case Registered Against Tablighi Jamaat Chief Maulana Saad And 8 Others

“The claims made by the reporter regarding the investigation are totally baseless. The Delhi Police does not in any way stand by the story of the reporter, nor has he spoken to any official sources claimed in his report,” it further said. Also Read - Finally Out of Quarantine, Delhi Police All Set to Nab Tablighi Jamaat Chief Maulana Saad

Notably, a report in today’s Indian Express stated that the Delhi Police Crime Branch has thus far found that the said audio clip may be ‘doctored’ and stitched together using several audio files. The report added that all the individual audio clips as well as the allegedly doctored clip have now been sent to a forensic science laboratory.

A case has been booked against Maulana Saad and six others for organising a Tablighi Jamaat congregation in east Delhi’s Nizamuddin in mid-march, just as restrictions were being introduced in the national capital over the COVID-19 pandemic.

The said event has been linked to a vast number of coronavirus cases across the country, bringing a major flak for the attendees, who numbered in thousands.

Maulana Saad, however, went into hiding soon after the congregation came into public knowledge. He was later traced to his residence in capital’s Zakir Nagar. He has ignored several notices by the police to join the probe, but is yet to be arrested.