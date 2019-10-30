Kolkata: Condoling the death of five workers from West Bengal, who were murdered by terrorists in Kashmir Valley, chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday demanded a strong investigation in the matter.

Expressing shock and grief over the killings, Mamata said that TMC party MPs and MLAs have reached Murshidabad to meet the family members of victims. She also announced a compensation of Rs five lakh each to the victim’s family and promised all assistance to them.

We, therefore, demand a strong investigation so that the real truth comes out. We are deputing Shri Sanjay Singh ADG South Bengal to find out details from them.(2/3) — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) October 30, 2019

Our government is providing Rs Five lakh each to the victim’s family and render all assistance to them.(3/3) — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) October 30, 2019

On Tuesday, five labourers, hailing from West Bengal were killed in a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district. They have been identified as Qamar ud din Sheikh, Mursaleen Sheikh, Rafeeq Sheikh, Nayeem ul Sheikh and Rafiq Sheikh, all from Sagardighi in Murshidabad.

Meanwhile, another labourer critically injured in the attack in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district has succumbed to his injuries, taking the death toll in the incident to six.

The attack happened on a day a delegation of parliamentarians from the European Union visited Kashmir to talk to locals about their experience after the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir in August.

On October 28, a truck driver, who was loading apples into his vehicle, was killed by suspected terrorists in Anantnag area of Jammu and Kashmir. In two weeks time, this was the fourth attack on truck drivers in the valley.

Since the Centre’s decision on Article 370 and the accompanying clampdown, militants have been targeting non-local fruit traders, truckers and labourers.