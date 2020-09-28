New Delhi: Anguished over the passage of three farm bills passed by the Parliament, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Monday held a sit-in at Khatkar Kalan, the ancestral village of freedom fighter Shaheed Bhagat Singh, and said his government will move Supreme Court over the new farm laws. Also Read - CLAT Exam 2020 at 2 PM Today | Check Out Supreme Court's Last-Minute Ruling

“We will be going to the Supreme Court. Agriculture is a state subject but farm bills have been passed without asking us. It is totally unconstitutional,” Amarinder Singh said at the protest site. Also Read - 'Distressed' Over Centre's Passage of Farm Bills, Punjab CM Amarinder Singh to Hold Sit-in Today

Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, along with AICC general secretary and Punjab Affairs in-charge Harish Rawat, Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar along with other leaders on Monday paid tributes to Shaheed Bhagat Singh at Khatkar Kalan village.

“If I have a tractor and I set it on fire, why should it bother anyone else?,” Amarinder said on burning of a tractor near India Gate in Delhi by Punjab Youth Congress workers during a protest against the farm bills.

Accusing the Centre of snatching the rights of states, Amarinder Singh slammed the BJP-led Central government over the farm bills. “Will it (Centre) leave anything with them to run their states,” Singh asked.

Addressing the gathering at the protest site, Amarinder Singh slammed the Centre for bringing the farm laws, saying they would “destroy” the farming community.

Saying that his government is ready to take every possible step to protect the interest of the farming community, he said two advocates from Delhi are coming to his state on Tuesday and will discuss this matter with them.

President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday gave assent to three contentious farm bills that have triggered protests by farmers, especially in Punjab.

According to a gazette notification, the president gave assent to three bills — the Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, 2020. Defending farmers for holding protests over the farm laws, the CM said they had the right to do so as you are taking away their livelihood.