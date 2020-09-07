New Delhi: After being shut for 169 days, metros across India, except in Mumbai are all set to resume in a graded manner from Monday. However, the corridors in COVID-19 containment zones will remain shut. The resumption of metro services comes at a time when the several parts of the country is reportedly witnessing a second wave of COVID-19. Also Read - Preparations at Par, Metro Services to be Back on Track From Today in Graded Manner Across India | 10 Points

Even though the government has, time and again, asserted that both lives and livelihood are important, several epidemiologists believe that resumption of the Metro will further increase the infection in the city. Notably, metro services were suspended since March when PM Narendra Modi announced a nationwide lockdown to break the chain of the novel coronavirus. Also Read - Delhi Records Over 3,000 COVID-19 Cases in 24 Hours, Highest Single-day Spike in 2.5 Months

In the national capital, metro services will ply on the tracks in a phased manner. On Monday and Tuesday, only the yellow line, covering 49 kilometre with 37 stations consisting of 20 underground and 17 elevated stations, will remain operational for a period of four hours each in the morning from 7 am to 11 am and evening from 4 pm to 8 pm. Also Read - Karnataka COVID News: What Led to Rise in Cases? Health Officials Credit Lifting of Lockdown & More Tests

To maintain orderliness and regulate flow of passengers with social distancing norms, only one or two gates will be kept open for entry and exit of passengers at a station.

DMRC said that apart from regular frontline staff at the stations, it has made additional deployment of around 1,000 officials and staff across the line to assist and guide passengers in the wake of new norms of travel which may take some time to settle in.