New Delhi: Anguished over the death of former President Pranab Mukherjee, who passed away at the Army’s Research and Referral Hospital, at the age of 84, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday paid rich tribute to the departed soul and described him as a scholar par excellence. Also Read - Former President Pranab Mukherjee Dies at 84: Bollywood Celebs Mourn

On Mukherjee’s last day at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in 2017, PM Modi had written a letter to him in which he described the seasoned politician as a ‘father figure’. In the letter to Mukherjee, PM Modi had written, “Your legacy will continue to guide us.” Also Read - 10 Times Former President of India Pranab Mukherjee Inspired His Nation | Top Quotes

In the letter, PM Modi had also described how Mukherjee was a source of inspiration and guiding force for him personally. Also Read - Pranab Mukharjee Passes Away Owing to Septic Shock, Here's All You Need to Know About The Condition, Its Symptoms, Risk Factors, And Complications

He had also said in the letter how three years ago, he had come to the national capital as an outsider and Mukherjee was a father figure and a mentor to him.

Taking to Twitter on Monday evening, PM Modi paid homage to his ‘Father Fegure’ and described him as a scholar par excellence.

The prime minister recalled that Mukherjee, as the then President when he became prime minister for the first time, always supported and guided him.

“I was new to Delhi in 2014. From Day 1, I was blessed to have the guidance, support and blessings of Shri Pranab Mukherjee. I will always cherish my interactions with him. Condolences to his family, friends, admirers and supporters across India. Om Shanti,” Modi said.

In his tweets, Modi also posted his pictures with Mukherjee, including one in which he is seen touching the then president’s feet.

As India’s President, Mukherjee made Rashtrapati Bhavan even more accessible to common citizens, Modi noted, adding that he made the President’s House “a centre of learning, innovation, culture, science and literature”.

His wise counsel on key policy matters will never be forgotten by him, the prime minister said.

“India grieves the passing away of Bharat Ratna Shri Pranab Mukherjee. He has left an indelible mark on the development trajectory of our nation. A scholar par excellence, a towering statesman, he was admired across the political spectrum and by all sections of society,” he said.