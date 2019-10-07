New Delhi: A fly ash dyke in a power plant of the National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) in Madhya Pradesh’s Singrauli on Sunday evening, leading to spillage of fly ash within the plant premises. There was no loss of life or damage to property.

The incident comes just two months after cracks had developed in a fly ash dyke of Essar’s thermal power plant in village Bandhaura in the same district. It is also yet another instance of a toxic material breach taking place at a power plant after a gas leak was reported in Mumbai last month.

Sunday’s incident is said to have affected at least 30 acres of land while 15 cattle, too, were reported missing. Three labourers, who got stuck after the breach, were rescued by the police.

In a statement, the NTPC said that no loss of life or damage to any property had taken place due to the incident. It also said that work was on to restore the normal functions of the plant. The statement further said that the incident was confined only to the NTPC’s premises.

Confirming this, Singrauli Superintendent of Police (SP) Abhijeet Ranjan said that the incident of fly ash breach took place inside the plant and was being handled by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel posted inside the plant. He added that thus far no First Information Report (FIR) had been filed over the incident and said that the police was keeping a close watch on the situation.

The cause of the breach is not yet known though monsoon rains are suspected to have been the trigger.

In the previous incident, on August 7, a fly ash dyke of the 1,200 MW coal-baed power plant of Essar Power MP Limited had developed cracks. It turned into a mudslide and destroyed crops in nearby villages.