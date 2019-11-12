New Delhi: The national capital and its adjoining areas woke up to a thick haze as the air quality yet again plummeted to the ‘severe-plus’ emergency category on Tuesday. At 8:00 AM, the air quality of Noida in Sector 62 area docked at 768, which falls in ‘severe-plus emergency’ category. Besides the AQI at ITI Jahangirpuri was 741, Vasundhara in Ghaziabad was 714, Rohini was 692, Narela was 698, Anand Vihar was (666).

An AQI between 0-50 is considered ‘good’, 51-100 ‘satisfactory’, 101-200 ‘moderate’, 201-300 ‘poor’, 301-400 ‘very poor’ and 401-500 ‘severe’. An AQI above 500 falls in the ‘severe plus’ category.

The Center-run SAFAR has also advised people to reduce prolonged or heavy exertion. “Take more breaks and do less intense activities. In an advisory, SAFAR asked asthmatics (a person who suffers from asthma) to keep medicine ready if symptoms of coughing or shortness of breath occur. “Heart patients, see doctor, if get palpitations, shortness of breath, or unusual fatigue,” it said in the advisory.

Earlier last week, the National Green Tribunal had reprimanded the Delhi government and the Centre over the alarming situation of pollution and deteriorating AQI in the national capital.

Coming down heavily on the Centre and the Delhi government, the Principal Bench of the Tribunal headed by Justice AK Goyal, asked, “Why has the government not been able to control this?…Now, we are running here and there and no sustaining efforts are being made at all.”

The Tribunal said the government of India “must find the best possible solutions” to tackle the problem of stubble burning in the country.

Meanwhile on Monday, Delhi Environment Minister Kailash Gahlot yet again urged the neighbouring states of Punjab and Haryana to stop stubble burning immediately and expedite distribution of machinery to farmers for in-situ stubble management to ensure that this problem does not recur.