Bengaluru Lockdown News: Saying that the lockdown is not the solution to corona crisis in the state, the Karnataka government on Tuesday said there is be no shutdown in Bengaluru from Wednesday.

Addressing a press conference, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa ruled out the extension of the week-long shutdown in Bengaluru and elsewhere in the state.

Apart from lockdown, he said that maintaining social distancing and wearing masks are important to keep COVID at bay.

He further added that experts have advised 5T strategy — trace, track, test, treat and technology — to control the coronavirus spread in the state.

“We had been successful at the beginning in controlling the COVID, but in recent days especially in Bengaluru the COVID cases have increased. I want to tell the people of the state that for the control of the virus, lockdown was not the solution. The solution is wearing masks and maintaining social distancing,” Yediyrappa said.

In the wake of the rising cases, the state government had imposed complete lockdown in Bengaluru Urban and Rural districts from 8 PM of July 14 to 5 AM on Wednesday.

As the lockdown will be lifted, now all people will be allowed to carry out their activities. However, strict measures will continue in containment zones.

As of Monday evening, cumulatively 67,420 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 1,403 deaths and 23,795 discharges. Bengaluru Urban tops the districts with a total of 33,229 infections.