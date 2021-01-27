New Delhi: Looking at the situation that erupted because of the farmers tractor rally in the national capital, the Haryana government on Wednesday extended the internet suspension in the state till January 28. Issuing an order, the state government extended the suspension of internet and SMS services in Sonipat, Palwal, and Jhajjar districts till 5 PM of January 28 to check misinformation. Also Read - Day After Farmers Rally Violence, Red Fort to Remain Shut For Visitors Till Jan 31

Sounding high alert, the Haryana government on Tuesday suspended mobile internet services in three districts of Sonipat, Jhajjar and Palwal till 5 PM on Wednesday. Also Read - Tractor Rally Violence: 2 Farmer Unions Withdraw Support From Protest, Delhi Police Says Culprits Will Not be Spared | Key Points

In the wake of the events which unfolded in the national capital, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar held a special meeting of his cabinet and appealed to all farmers to return to their homes. Issuing a statement, Khattar said that the need of the hour is to together defeat the designs of antisocial elements.

He also chaired a high level meeting with senior officials including Chief Secretary Vijai Vardhan, Home Secretary Rajeev Arora and Director General of Police Manoj Yadava here in the evening to take stock of the situation.

The DGP said a high alert has been sounded in the state in view of the violent incidents in several areas during the farmers’ tractor parade in Delhi. He directed all district police chiefs to be extremely vigilant.

On the other hand, the Haryana Roadways bus services to Delhi were also affected in the wake of the events in the national capital, with a senior Transport Department official saying they were assessing the situation.