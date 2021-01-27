New Delhi: A day after the farmers tractor rally turned violent with killing one and injuring many, Delhi Police on Wednesday said the farmer unions did not follow conditions set for the rally that was supposed to be held from 12 PM to 5 PM with 5,000 tractors. Delhi Police Commissioner S N Srivastava alleged that farmer leaders made inflammatory speeches and were involved in the violence during the tractor parade that left 394 of its personnel injured. Delhi Police also warned that no culprit will be spared. Also Read - Tractor Rally Violence: Delhi Police Names Yogendra Yadav, Medha Patkar and Other Prominent Leaders in FIRs

However, Delhi Police stated that not a single life was lost as police showed extreme restraint, adding that farmer leaders will be questioned in connection with the violence. “Police had many options but remained calm. We dealt with the situation in a proper way that is why no one was killed due to police action during the tractor rally violence,” Shrivastava said during a press conference. Also Read - Day After Farmers Rally Violence, Red Fort to Remain Shut For Visitors Till Jan 31

A day after the violent rally, over 25 criminal cases have been registered and 19 people arrested so far and 50 protesters have been detained. However, the violence during tractor rally will be investigated by a joint team of crime branch, special cell and district units of Delhi Police. Also Read - IMF's Gita Gopinath Says India's Farm Laws Have Potential to Increase Farmers' Income

2 farmer unions withdraw support

Earlier in the day, All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee (AIKSCC) leader VM Singh and Bharatiya Kisan Union (Bhanu) called off their 58-day-long protests and questioned Rakesh Tikait and said they joined the protest for MSP and not hooliganism.

“I can’t carry forward protest with someone whose direction is different. I wish them best but VM Singh & Rashtriya Kisan Mazdoor Sangathan are withdrawing from the protest, VM Singh, All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee said.

“We came for MSP, not hooliganism. Action must be taken against those who took different route. It was shameful. We’ll have to see how to go ahead with those who want to break agitation” VM Singh, All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee further added.

Congress demands Amit Shah’s sacking

In the wake of the violent farmers tractor rally, the Congress on Wednesday held Home Minister Amit Shah responsible for the violence that shook the national capital on Republic Day due to the security lapse and intelligence failure and said he should be sacked immediately. The Congress also accused the Modi government of being part of a concerted conspiracy to malign the farmers’ agitation by allowing some miscreants to enter the Red Fort complex and hoist a religious flag, in their bid to ensure that the farmers bury their demand for the repeal of three new agri laws.

BJP accuses Congress of inciting violence

Reacting to the Congress, the BJP on Wednesday accused the Congress of inciting violence during the farmers’ tractor rally on January 26 and claimed that those who have lost in elections are working to vitiate atmosphere in the country. Union minister Prakash Javadekar said India will not tolerate its flag’s insult at Red Fort and alleged that the Congress has always worked to incite farmers during the ongoing agitation.

No rally to Parliament on Feb 1

Meanwhile, the farmer unions on Wednesday cancelled their planned march to Parliament on February 1 when the Budget would be presented. The decision by farmer unions came a day after massive violence during their tractor parade in the national capital that left nearly 400 police personnel injured. The farmer leaders, however, alleged that there was a conspiracy behind Tuesday’s incidents and demanded a probe.

37 farmer leaders named in FIR

As many as 37 farmer leaders, including Rakesh Tikait, Yogendra Yadav, Darshan Pal and Gurnam Singh Chaduni, have been named in an FIR in connection with the violence during the tractor parade. Wielding sticks and clubs and holding the tricolour and union flags, tens of thousands of farmers atop tractors broke barriers, clashed with police and entered the city from various points to lay siege to the Red Fort during the Republic Day.

Red Fort to remain shut till Jan 31

Keeping in mind the security aspect in the wake of the tractor rally violence, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) on Wednesday said the Red Fort will remain closed for visitors from January 27 to January 31. While the order does not mention the reason behind the closure, it refers to earlier orders of January 6 and January 18 whereby the iconic monument was closed from January 19 to January 22 due to a bird flu alert. The monument was also shut from January 22 to January 26 due to the Republic Day celebrations. However, it was supposed to be open for visitors on January 27, but it did not.