New Delhi: A tractor was set on fire at the India Gate on Monday by unidentified persons amid protests against the Centre’s passage of the three contentious farm bills in the national capital. Also Read - 'Distressed' Over Centre's Passage of Farm Bills, Punjab CM Amarinder Singh to Hold Sit-in Today

The incident, caught on camera, took place around 7:15 AM at the central Delhi location. The tractor has been removed by police and the fire doused by the fire department. Also Read - President Signs Farm Bills Into Laws: Maha Refuses to Implement Policies, SAD Chalks Out Next Course of Action | Top Points

“Around 15- 20 persons gathered here & tried to set a tractor on fire. The fire has been doused off & the tractor was also removed. Those involved are being identified. Probe underway,” the Delhi Police said. Also Read - Despite Farmer Protests, Opposition Uproar, President Signs All Three Farm Bills Passed in Parliament

#WATCH: A tractor was set ablaze by unidentified persons near India Gate, today. DCP New Delhi says,"Around 15- 20 persons gathered here & tried to set a tractor on fire. The fire has been doused off & tractor was also removed. Those involved are being identified. Probe underway" pic.twitter.com/IKlOxq4mbj — ANI (@ANI) September 28, 2020

Protestors were heard raising pro-Congress slogans, the police claimed.

Notably, fierce protests have been witnessed since last week across Punjab and Haryana as farmers raised voices and held sit-ins at various locations. They were also joined by farmers and opposition members from across the country on Friday during a nationwide strike. The ‘Rail Roko’ protest, that was supposed to end in three days has also continued with farmers blocking the Amritsar-Delhi railway track.

Notably, President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday approved the three ordinances turning them into laws despite the countrywide uproar, leaving farmers at the “mercy” of corporates.