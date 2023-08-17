Home

Noida: Tractor Trolley Driver Tries To Overtake Biker, Dies In Collision

The deceased was identified as Deewan Singh, 26, a resident of a village in Dhanaura in Amroha district.

Noida: A tractor-trolley driver died after a Uttar Pradesh Roadways bus allegedly rammed into his vehicle from behind on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday, police said. According to the cops, the mishap took place in Noida’s Badalpur locality when the 26-year-old tractor-trolley driver changed lanes in a bid to overtake a bike, which led to the dreadful accident. The deceased driver was identified as Deewan Singh, a resident of a village in Dhanaura in Amroha district.

“On Wednesday around 12.30 am, when Deewan was heading towards Dadri in Greater Noida from Ghaziabad side, a UP Roadways bus rammed into his vehicle from behind near CHW company gate number one under the jurisdiction of Badalpur police station in Central Noida,” Badalpur SHO Brahmpal Singh stated.

Singh added that the impact of the collision was so intense that the tractor-trolley went off the road and the Deewan Singh sustained multiple injuries, including on his head.

A police team rushed to the spot after getting the information and took the driver to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

“A female passenger on the bus also suffered minor injuries. Deewan switched lanes in an attempt to overtake a bike, and it was during this manoeuvre that a speeding bus collided with his vehicle from behind,” stated SHO Singh, adding that police are investigating the case.

In another incident, five people suffered minor injuries when a speeding car carrying a family of four allegedly crashed into a stationary mini truck from behind on the Yamuna Expressway under the Dankaur police station limits in Greater Noida on Wednesday, according to the police. The injured individuals were quickly taken to a hospital and have been reported to be in stable condition.

Sanjay Kumar Singh, the station house officer of Dankaur, mentioned, “The injured family members were identified as Manish Dutt, his father Indra Dutt, mother Chandra Mau Dutt, friend Rupam Pandey, and mini truck driver Chandra Pal.”

“The case is currently under investigation, and no FIR has been filed yet,” the officer added.

