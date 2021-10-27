New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually attend the annual ASEAN-India summit on Thursday that will review the status of strategic partnership between the two sides and take stock of progress made in areas of trade and investment, post-COVID-19 economic recovery and connectivity.Also Read - Assam Lockdown: State Relaxes Restrictions, Allows 200 People At Weddings, Religious Functions | Full Guidelines Here

“India remains committed to strengthening respect for shared values of multilateralism, rules-based international order, international law and sovereignty and territorial integrity of all nations. I look forward to participating in the 18th ASEAN-India Summit tomorrow,” PM Modi said. Also Read - Har Ghar Dastak: Centre to Launch Mega Vaccine Drive Soon With Focus on 48 Districts Across Country

India remains committed to strengthening respect for shared values of multilateralism, rules-based international order, international law and sovereignty and territorial integrity of all nations. I look forward to participating in the 18th ASEAN-India Summit tomorrow. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 27, 2021

Also Read - COVID-19 Virus Test Results May Vary Based On Time Of Day: Study

Giving further details about the summit, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said PM Modi will attend 18th ASEAN-India Summit to be held virtually on October 28 at the invitation of Sultan of Brunei.

It must be noted that the 10-nation Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) is considered one of the most influential groupings in the region, and India and several other countries, including the US, China, Japan and Australia, are its dialogue partners.

The ties between India and ASEAN have been on an upswing in the last few years with the focus being on ramping up cooperation in the areas of trade and investment as well as security and defence.

The MEA said the ASEAN-India summit will be attended by heads of state and government of the member countries of the grouping.

“The 18th ASEAN-India Summit will review the status of ASEAN-India strategic partnership and take stock of progress made in key areas including COVID-19 and health, trade and commerce, connectivity, and education and culture,” the MEA said in a statement.

The MEA said important regional and international developments including post-pandemic economic recovery will also be discussed.

The two sides are also expected to review the maritime security scenario in the Indo-Pacific and the South China Sea.

PM Modi attended the 17th ASEAN-India summit held virtually in November last year. The upcoming summit will be the ninth ASEAN-India summit to be attended by him.

“ASEAN-India Strategic Partnership stands on a strong foundation of shared geographical, historical and civilizational ties. ASEAN is central to our Act East Policy and our wider vision of the Indo-Pacific,” the MEA said.

The year 2022 will mark 30 years of ASEAN-India relations. The East Asia Summit is the premier Leaders-led forum in the Indo-Pacific. Since its inception in 2005, it has played a significant role in the strategic and geopolitical evolution of East Asia.

“India, being a founding member of the East Asia Summit, is committed to strengthening the East Asia Summit and making it more effective for dealing with contemporary challenges,” the MEA said.

“It is also an important platform for furthering practical cooperation in the Indo-Pacific by building upon the convergence between ASEAN Outlook on Indo-Pacific (AOIP) and Indo-Pacific Ocean’s Initiative (IPOI),” it said.

(With inputs from PTI)