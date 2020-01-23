New Delhi: Two days ahead of the Republic Day celebrations, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro will on Friday, January 24, arrive at New Delhi for his first high-level four-day visit to discuss bilateral collaborations in various sectors to promote investments between the two nations.

Besides discussions pertaining to investments in IT, pharmaceutical, energy, agri-business, mining, engineering and defence sectors, the issue of terrorism is also high on agenda to be discussed with the Brazilian President.

Bolsonaro, who is visiting the state on his tour till January 27, will be hosted as this year’s chief guest for the Republic Day parade as part of India’s outreach initiative towards the South American nation.

Official talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi are also expected to take place as the two leaders will hold an exchange of agreements and press statements. Meanwhile, President Ram Nath Kovind will host a banquet at the Rashtrapati Bhawan.

The visit is significant as the two countries, who are also a part of the BRICS, have been constantly consulting each other of crucial subjects while working together to move forward at the United Nations.

Notably, in 2018, Indian investments in Brazil were estimated at around USD 1 billion, while Brazilian investments here were estimated at USD 6 billion, the Foreign Ministry had noted. The bilateral trade, at present, stands at about USD 8.2 billion, with imports worth USD 4.4 billion and exports standing at USD 3.8 billion.

However, the Brazilian President’s visit also remains highly controversial Bolsonaro has faced criticism on various occasions for making remarks that were deemed sexist, homophobic and racist.

Responding to the controversies, MEA Secretary Vijay Thakur said that President Bolsonaro was a democratically elected leader who is emerging as “a powerful one”.

The Ministry of External Affairs further maintained that the two nations share a “warm and friendly relationship”. “Our bilateral relationship was elevated to the level of strategic partnership in 2006. As two developing countries, we share aspirations,” an MEA official said.

Over the recent years, India has invited many world leaders as chief guest at the Republic Day parade as an honour reserved for its closest allies. Invitations have been accorded to former US President Barack Obama, South African president Cyril Ramaphosa, along with leaders of the 10 ASEAN nations.